Chandrababu offers Rs. 24 lakh to family members of man killed in stampede

N Chandrababu Naidu, national president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and a former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, paid heartfelt tribute to those who died in the stampede here on Wednesday on Thursday.

During Naidu’s roadshow in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, a stampede resulted in at least eight fatalities and five injuries. When Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Kandukur, the accident occurred.

Speaking to the media, Chandrababu Naidu expressed his hurt over the Kandukur incident and said that the TDP is providing financial support to the kin of the deceased in the amount of Rs 24 lakh each, of which Rs 15 lakh will come from the party and the remaining amount will be provided by TDP leaders.

Six of the eight people who died from injuries belonged to the downtrodden sections of society, the prime minister, Narendra Modi, said, adding that each family received Rs 2 lakh in financial aid.

‘I have come here to pay tribute to the deceased people and the TDP will stand by their family members. The party will take the responsibility of bearing the expenses for the education of the children of those who died in Wednesday’s incident,’ Chandrababu Naidu announced.

The TDP leader noted that he has been involved in politics for more than 40 years and recalled the times when the late NT Rama Rao organised a roadshow, BJP leader LK Advani led the Ratha Yatra, and he went on a pada yatra.

‘Whichever leader comes to a place, it is the duty of the local police to oversee the law and order. I am not blaming anyone but the Kandukur police should have taken the necessary precautionary measures,’ Chandrababu said.

Chandrababu claimed that criticism of his meetings is being made in an incorrect manner without mentioning any specific people. The former chief minister claimed that he does not require anyone’s pity and noted that various parties had previously held meetings in the same location where he spoke on Wednesday.

Chandrababu stated that it is now the responsibility of the people who gather for the meetings to take necessary safety measures even if the local police do not cooperate and said, ‘I am leaving it to their wisdom whether to criticise such incidents too.’