Chennai police issue rules for December 31: No New Year celebrations after 1 am

The Chennai police department has released some regulations for the December 31 celebrations before new year’s eve. The public has been asked not to congregate in public areas or on streets at night, according to the police.

People congregate to celebrate the new year in various locations around the city each year. Around 90,000 police officers and 10,000 home guards will be stationed throughout the city to prevent any accidents.

The police department wants the city to experience a ‘zero-fatality’ night.