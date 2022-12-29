Cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan and the Gambia have BJP and Congress at odds.

The BJP and the Congress got into a rhetorical fight on Thursday over the alleged involvement of Indian pharmaceutical companies in the deaths of children abroad.

The opposition party demanded that the government cease bragging about how India serves as the world’s pharmacy and take the toughest possible action, but the ruling party accused the opposition of mocking India out of its ‘hatred’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to government sources, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has opened an investigation into the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan that are thought to be related to a cough syrup produced by an Indian company. Prior to then, there were reports connecting the deaths of children in the Gambia to cough syrups made in India.

The WHO, according to India’s Drugs Controller General, prematurely linked the two.

‘Cough syrups made in India seem to be lethal. The deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan follow the deaths of 70 children in the Gambia. Stop praising India as the world’s pharmacy, Modi Sarkar, and take the toughest possible measures’ Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress, stated on Twitter.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT department, responded in retaliation ‘Consumption of Indian-made cough syrup had nothing to do with the deaths of children in the Gambia. The Gambian government and DCGI have both clarified that. Congress, however, continues to mock India and its business spirit because of its blind hatred for Modi. Shameful.’

According to the media, Gambia has informed them that there hasn’t been a proven direct link between using cough syrup and deaths, and that some of the deceased youngsters didn’t use the relevant cough syrup.

According to the Uzbek health ministry, the 18 kids ingested ‘Doc-1 Max,’ a cough medicine produced by Noida-based Marion Biotech.