Covid-19 alert: India requires negative RT-PCR for flyers from China, five other countries

Beginning January 1, travellers flying into India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand would need to present a negative Covid-19 test record, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. According to a tweet from Mandaviya, travellers from these nations will need to upload their test results before departing on the government’s Air Suvidha webpage. The action coincides with an increase of Covid-19 cases in China and other East Asian nations.

In the meanwhile, citing trends seen in earlier waves, sources from the Health ministry reported on Wednesday that India would experience a spike in cases in January. The spike in hospitalisations and fatalities, according to officials, seems implausible.

‘We have seen throughout the past three waves that any surge recorded in East Asian nations impacts Europe in around 10 days, the Americas in another 10 days, and the Pacific island nations in still another 10 days. 30 to 35 days pass before the surge reaches India. As a result, it is vital that individuals exercise caution in January’, according to authorities from the Health Ministry.

Despite a global surge over the past six weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases in the nation has remained modest; 188 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Following a reintroduction of random sampling on December 24, the authorities tested approximately 6,000 passengers over the previous three days. The results of 39 of these were affirmative, according to the authorities. However, the government has no plans to impose a mask mandate or a travel restriction.