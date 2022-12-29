Cross-border smuggling ring busted by Punjab Police; 2 held with 10 kg of heroin and firearms

The Punjab Police dismantled another trans-border drug smuggling network with the arrest of two drug traffickers. Director General of Police (DGP) for Punjab Gaurav Yadav reported on Wednesday that police also found 10 packages of heroin, totaling 10kg, in their possession.

The suspects have been named as Gurdaspur residents Harshdeep Singh and Sarwan Singh alias Sabba. Additionally, two foreign-made.30 bore pistols, four magazines, and 180 live rounds were found in their possession by the police. Three days prior, Punjab Police had disrupted a complex transnational drug smuggling organisation by arresting its two kingpins after finding 10kg of heroin and a high-tech drone in their possession.

Following trustworthy information, police teams from Counter Intelligence (CI) Pathankot conducted a special operation near the village of Thaman in Gurdaspur. They were successful in apprehending both drug traffickers as they were returning home after retrieving a shipment of drugs and weapons that had been pushed through fences at Border Outpost using a pipe by smugglers based in Pakistan (BOP).

According to preliminary findings, both drug traffickers had business dealings with Rehmat Miyan, a trafficker located in Pakistan, he noted.