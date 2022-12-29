Fake registration case; CBI conducting raids at 91 medical council locations

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct raids at the offices of medical councils in 91 locations across 18 states. The case is against medical councils that registered foreign medical graduates who lacked the necessary qualifications to practise medicine in India.

The investigation was launched by the CBI against 73 foreign medical graduates who were permitted to practise medicine in India without passing the required Foreign Medical Graduate Examination and 14 state medical councils.

The Ministry of Health had been informed by the National Board of Examination that 73 such medical graduates who completed their MBBS in foreign nations like Russia, Ukraine, China, and Nigeria between 2011 and 2012 had failed its examination but had obtained registration from various state medical councils.

‘Such fraudulent and fake registration by non-qualified persons will be detrimental to the health and well-being of citizens. It has inter-state ramifications in the health sector,’ according to a complaint made to the CBI by the Union Health Ministry.