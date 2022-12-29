Health of PM Modi’s mother Heeraba is improving; discharge is anticipated in two days

According to a statement issued by the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office, 100-year-old Heeraba Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is improving and should be discharged from the hospital in the next day or two.

‘Heeraba is in good health. Her health is getting better quickly. She’ll probably be disregarded in a day or two. The oral diet began last night,’ says the statement.

Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, went to the hospital in Ahmedabad where Heeraba was being treated to find out how she was doing. On Wednesday, the CM also paid a visit to the hospital.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled by plane from Delhi to meet his mother Heeraba. He paid her a visit at the hospital and spent more than an hour with her.

Heeraba cohabitates with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi in the village of Raysan close to Gandhinagar. The PM spends time with Raysan throughout the majority of his trips to Gujarat and pays her frequent visits.