In his succession plan, Mukesh Ambani sets goals for his children.

Mukesh Ambani, a billionaire, has set goals for his three children, whom he has chosen to take over the telecom, retail, and new energy industries.

Speaking at his father Dhirubhai’s anniversary, known as Reliance Family Day, he remarked that Reliance Industries Ltd., an oil to telecom to retail conglomerate, has started a journey of thorough self-transformation.

‘Reliance will have completed half of its Golden Decade by the end of 2022. Reliance will reach its 50th anniversary in five years’ In an address on Wednesday night, he stated.

The media received a copy of his remarks on Thursday.

‘Let me be clear about what I expect of the managers and staff in all of our businesses and activities,’ he said.

‘Jio is deploying the best 5G network in the world across India at a pace that is faster than anywhere else in the world,’ said Ambani. ‘Jio’s 5G deployment is scheduled to be finished in 2023.’ He desired that Jio Platforms offer distinctive digital goods and services to both domestic and foreign markets.

He claimed that the retail industry had expanded quickly under Isha.

According to him, it has the broadest and deepest reach across all product baskets in India. However, I am confident that every member of the Retail team is up for pursuing even loftier objectives. Reliance, says Ambani, is expanding its oil-to-chemical industry.

According to him, New Energy, Reliance’s newest start-up company, has the ability to change not only the business, but also the nation and the entire world. We are moving quickly to prepare our Giga Factories in Jamnagar as Anant joins this forthcoming Next-Gen company. Reliance, which was formerly the biggest and most valuable corporation in India, is now moving toward being the country’s ‘Greenest’ corporation.

‘Our New Energy team’s objectives are very clear. Reduce India’s reliance on imports to help the country attain energy security and self-sufficiency. And keep in mind that you can only succeed by staying nimble and abreast of technological advancements’ Added he.