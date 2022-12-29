John Lennon’s former personal assistant blames the ‘lack of security’ for the musician’s murder

Founder, co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of The Beatles, John Lennon, was murdered on December 8, 1980, outside his New York City home, which he shared with his wife Yoko Ono. His murder shocked the music industry, and his followers lamented his passing for weeks.

His former personal assistant has laid the blame for the music legend’s passing on the ‘lack of protection’ nearly 42 years after his passing.

In a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph, Dan Richter, who served as John Lennon’s personal assistant from 1969 to 1973, said that the musician shouldn’t have been permitted to enter his New York City apartment through the front door. The mime artist and actor, 83, claimed on Wednesday that ‘the entrance was a danger point.’

‘You can identify and avoid that. And there was a side door he could have used,’ Richter added.

He also recalled the time he feared for Lennon’s life as he was about to meet Bob Dylan at the Plaza Hotel in New York. To ensure that everything was in place, Richter had gotten out of the car. Seeing a man speeding his vehicle and driving towards them, he got terrified. But, the man turned out to be a hotel security guard.

Lennon was shot in the back five times outside his Dakota apartment building by Beatles fanatic Mark David Chapman, now 67, hours after the singer spoke to him and signed one of his records.

The killer, infamously carrying a copy of J.D. Salinger’s ‘The Catcher in the Rye’ novel with his pistol, stayed at the scene of the murder until he was arrested by police, and is still languishing in prison after 12 of his parole bids were denied.