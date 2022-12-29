Met Office says 2022 will be the warmest year on record for the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom will have its warmest year on record in 2022, according to the Met Office, demonstrating the impact that human-induced climate change has had on the nation’s weather patterns.

According to the Met Office, this year’s annual average temperature in the UK will break the previous record set in 2014, when it was 9.88 degrees Celsius on average.

The final estimate for 2022 will be made public at the end of the year after which it will undergo additional quality assurance and verification procedures.

The weather agency claimed that every year recording the highest annual temperature since records began keeping in 1884, when greenhouse gas emissions first began, has been since 2002.

‘2022 is going to be the warmest year on record for the UK. While many will remember the summer’s extreme heat, what has been noteworthy this year has been the relatively consistent heat through the year, with every month except December being warmer than average,’ Dr Mark McCarthy, the head of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre, said, according to Guardian.