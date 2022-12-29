Patients receive ‘you have lung cancer’ text instead of Christmas wishes; clinic apologizes

Many patients in the United Kingdom (UK) were horrified when, rather of sending them holiday greetings, a doctor’s office informed them by text message on Christmas Eve that they have advanced lung cancer. ‘Diagnosis: Metastatic aggressive lung cancer. Thanks’. According to a Wednesday article in The Sun, the SMS message came from the Askern Medical Practice in South Yorkshire, which is close to Doncaster. The letter stated that one of the clinic’s doctors requested the patients for DS1500- a form used by those with terminal illnesses to apply for assistance.

Askern Medical Practice apologised twenty minutes later and stated, ‘We sincerely apologise for the text message that was received earlier. Unintentionally, I transmitted this. You were meant to read our message to you. We want to wish you a very happy Christmas and a prosperous new year’, the new message was added.

One of the recipients of the lung cancer message, Chris Reed, told The Sun that he had been awaiting the results of his lung cancer test. Reed, 27, a professional property developer, claimed that when the text message arrived on Christmas eve, his partner began to cry. The phone lines were busy when he attempted to call the clinic. A doctor reassured Reed that his findings were negative when he next went to the clinic. So yet, no comments have been made by the Askern Medical Practice.