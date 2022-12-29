PM ‘concerned’ by reports of MPs engaging in ‘sexual and heavy drinking’ overseas!

The UK Prime Minister’s office has voiced alarm about recent claims that the MPs visited sex workers in their hotel rooms and partake in boisterous drinking when travelling abroad. According to a story published by Times on Wednesday, some MPs have been engaging in ‘sex and excessive drinking’ while travelling abroad with the all-party parliamentary groups (APPG). The APPG is made up of MPs and peers from various parties who work together to focus on particular concerns.

Earlier this month, a Politico investigation allegedly revealed that a former Conservative MP had inquired about the location of the closest brothel while travelling in a south-east Asian nation and that a former minister would stay behind after business visits to explore his ‘passion in women’. According to the Guardian, in response to the claims, the deputy official spokeswoman for the prime minister stated, ‘We have seen some of the stories and some of the behaviour mentioned is certainly quite worrying’.

Govt launches advert on saving energy;

The prime minister thinks MPs should be working hard for the public and the great majority are focused on trying to tackle our common difficulties, whether that is aiding the most disadvantaged or striving to improve our schools and streets,’ he continued.

The representative said that the standards committee is still looking into APPGs. ‘ The procedure surrounding them is a concern for the house rather than the government’. According to the Times, one MP received criticism after frequently making advances to young female interns while on a tour to a significant ally of the UK. Some MPs believe that these actions might make them vulnerable to extortion from adversarial nations.