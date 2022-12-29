Railways announces special train services to Kerala for Pongal season

Chennai: Indian Railways has announced Pongal special trains to Kerala to cater to the extra rush of passengers during the upcoming festive day. Ernakulam-Chennai-Ernakulam (06406 / 06045) and Kochuveli-Tambaram-Kochuveli (06044 / 06043) are the special fare services announced.

06046: The train will depart from Ernakulam Junction at 11:20 pm on January 12 and reach Chennai Central at 11:30 am the next day.

06045: The train will start from Chennai Central at 02:50 pm on January 13 and arrive at Ernakulam at 03:10 am the next day.

06044: The train will leave from Kochuveli at 11:40 am on January 17 and reach Tambaram at 06:20 am the next day.

06043: The train will start from Tambaram at 10:30 am on January 18 and reach Kochuveli at 03:20 am the next day.