Sadhus’ top official has been charged with ‘cheating’

According to a source, the head of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), Ravindra Puri, has been arrested for allegedly stealing millions of rupees in donations intended for the Mansa Devi shrine.

The highest authority for sadhus in India is led by Ravindra Puri.

A court order led to the filing of the lawsuit.

JP Badoni, a social activist who filed a court complaint against the seer, claimed that because Puri, who is also the chairman of the Mansa Devi Temple Trust, ignored his police complaint, he was left with no choice but to file the lawsuit.

‘Puri has been accepting donations without providing receipts, and he has been spending the money on his own expenses. Even the receipts from the temple had his picture on them’ The report included a quote from the plaintiff.

Puri rejected the accusations, calling them ‘baseless.’