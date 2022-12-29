School Kalolsavam should not be a venue for extravagance: Says Kerala HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court stated on Thursday that the State School Kalolsavam should not be a venue for extravagance. The court observed that there are unhealthy competitions and numerous poor children are unable to participate in the festival. The high court also directed the authorities to take action against the organisers if accidents occur at the Kalolsavam venues.

The HC made the observations while considering a plea filed by students against the rejection of the appeals questioning evaluation in district youth festivals. The petitioners also sought the court’s permission to participate in the state Kalolsavam.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode is all set to host the 61st Kerala State School Kalolsavam, which is scheduled to be held from January 3 to 7 2023. A total of 14,000 students are expected to participate in the festival. The festival will be flagged off by general education director K Jeevan Babu on January 3 at Captain Vikram Maidan in West Hill .

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at 10 am. After the inauguration, the Mohiniyattam competition of high school students will start on the first stage. The closing ceremony will be inaugurated by Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on January 7 at 4 pm.