Student manhandled, told to raise ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in Madhya Pradesh; Case filed

Dec 29, 2022, 07:42 pm IST

 

Khandwa: The police registered a case after a student was allegedly manhandled in Khandwa and asked to raise ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, police informed on Thursday. DSP Khandwa, Anil Chauhan informed ANI that legal action will be taken on the basis of deliberation.

‘A complaint has been received in Thana Pandhana that a student going to school was manhandled by another student and asked to raise slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. A case has been registered in this matter. Legal action will be taken on the basis of deliberation’, he said.

 

