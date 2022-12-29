Terrorists in Punjab are likely to carry out sabotage operations and attack police stations.

According to information gathered by intelligence agencies, terrorists are anticipated to carry out sabotage operations, including attacks on police stations in Punjab. The information says, terrorist groups supported by Pakistan are preparing to attack India.

A police station close to the Mohali bypass region is the likely target. A search operation has already been carried out by the Punjab Police.

According to the police, the state has already received the RPGs, weapons, ammo, and explosives needed to carry out such attacks. Recent police station attacks in Punjab used a reusable rocket-propelled grenade weapon that was produced by Russia.

On December 10, a rocket-propelled grenade was launched at a police station in Tarn Taran, Punjab. Later, a terrorist organisation with ties to Pakistan and supported by Khalistan took credit for the assault. No one was hurt.