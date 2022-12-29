The Chinese intelligence agency releases the sketch of a woman suspected of ‘spying on Dalai Lama’

On December 29, in the midst of the Dalai Lama’s visit and while police were looking for a Chinese lady, a security alert was issued in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, according to an official. Along with sharing Song Xiaolan’s passport and visa information with the media, police also released a sketch of the lady. The reason the police were hunting for the woman, though, was not immediately apparent.

The official stated that devotee screening has been stepped up and security surrounding the Mahabodhi Temple Complex has been boosted. In his speech to the group, the Dalai Lama urged, ‘Think about others if you consider yourself a believer. Always labour for people in need instead than thinking solely on yourself; that is not what is expected of you. We are all born to be human, and I will keep working for mankind no matter where I am’, he continued.