UAE extends visa ban on Pakistani visitors to ‘curb begging’!

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended its restriction on Pakistani travellers receiving visas. 24 cities are now included in the ban, up from 22 before. Adnan Paracha, spokesman for Pakistan Overseas Employment Association (POEA), was reported by 24NewsHD.TV as stating, ‘The UAE put limitations on the inhabitants of these cities since the brokers sent them on visit visas but misled them that they were being sent on a work visa’.

According to Paracha, travel agents’ dishonesty is to blame for this problem. He asserted that the UAE placed limits on residents of these towns as a result of the misrepresentation made by the agents, who sent them on visit visas while telling them they were being sent on a work visa. Later, when they are unable to find work, these people start begging in the streets of the UAE and are eventually ejected by the authorities, he continued.

The Pakistani cities for which a visa requirement has been imposed by the UAE are: Abbottabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Quetta, Khoshab, Muzaffargarh, Sargodha, Attock, Dera Ismail Khan, Kasur, Kurram Agency, Nawabshah, Sheikhupura, Bajaur Agency, Hangu, Kohat, Larkana, Para Chinar, Skardu, Chakwal, Hunza, Kotl

12 cities in Pakistan were formerly subject to a visa restriction by the UAE. The list originally included 20, and it now has 24 items. The UAE has not, however, banned Pakistanis, according to the Pakistani Foreign Office. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, a spokesman for the Pakistani Foreign Office, denied Adnan Paracha’s assertion and said that the UAE does not forbid or restrict the granting of visas to Pakistanis residing in particular cities.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, a spokeswoman for the Pakistan Foreign Office, stated, ‘We have read the reports and can confirm that no such block is in place by UAE for the issuing of visas to Pakistani individuals’. The UAE has also refuted claims that Pakistani nationals are not permitted entry without a visa. The UAE tightened its visa requirements for visitors from Pakistan last month. The United Arab Emirates will no longer allow Pakistanis with a single name on their passports to enter (UAE).