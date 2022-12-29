US actor and comedian Bill Cosby plans to return to touring in the new year

Bill Cosby, a comedian and actor from the US, intends to resume touring in 2019. On the radio programme hosted by Scott Spears, he responded ‘sure.’

Bill was released from prison in 2021 after having his conviction reversed. Following his conviction in a criminal sexual assault case in 2018, he was sentenced to three years in prison.

Bill Cosby told Scott Spears, ‘I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be when I get out of this.’

Responding to Spears’ question about whether 2023 might be a touring year, Bill Cosby said, ‘Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.’

Meanwhile, earlier this month, five women filed a new sexual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby under a New York state law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older sexual assault claims. The women allege that Cosby either raped them or forced them into sexual acts.