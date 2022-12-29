Youth and student representatives from Andhra Pradesh hold meeting to support KCR

The Andhra Pradesh Youth and Students Joint Action Committee met on Wednesday at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur and expressed support for K Chandrashekar Rao, the Telangana chief minister and leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Rayapati Jagdish, the president of the committee, stated during the meeting that, ‘KCR is expanding BRS all over the country to bring a qualitative change in the lives of people. KCR is the first leader in the country’s history to raise the slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’.’

He continued by saying that by founding a national party and raising the BRS flag in the centre of Delhi, KCR had made the people of Telangana proud. The BRS chief, who is acting courageously to lead India, which is battling in challenging circumstances, he said, should have the support of all regions of the nation on this historic occasion.

Jagadish radiated assurance that KCR would transform India into a developed nation. According to Jagadish, both ‘Golmal’ leaders have caused great harm to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

He claimed that the people of Andhra Pradesh are not susceptible to being duped by the political leaders’ caste-based propaganda. He continued by saying that the country had historically needed KCR’s leadership.

He exhorted the youth to advance the state of Andhra Pradesh by bringing the BRS flag along with Dalits, minorities, the weak, and the poor. ‘Let’s work together as progressives in that direction. Let’s work together for the nation,’ Jagdish said.