2022 was good for Indian sports, but 2023 can be much better

There comes a day every year when we pause and take stock. We try to look back and identify the key events that made the year what it was. Pictures of amazing achievements flash, but we can only choose a few. There were victories, outstanding efforts by individuals and teams, and, of course, heartbreaks. One individual kept on winning medals at the international level in athletics, one of the most competitive sports. Neeraj Chopra is motivational. All eyes were on the javelin thrower, who turned 25 on December 24, after winning the gold at the Olympics the previous year. He proved his mettle with his best run of 89.94 metres, falling just 6 cm short of the elusive 90-meter mark.

A different group of guys set out to write history. For the first time, the Indian men’s badminton team captained by Kidambi Srikanth won the Thomas Cup. The doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had a breakthrough season this year. Boxer Nikhat Zareen won gold at the Worlds, emerging from the shadow of M C Mary Kom, who also won silver in London and several global championships.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, and paddler Sharath Kamal, who at the age of 40 made history at the CWG, were also in the spotlight. The T20 World Cup elimination of India caused the most grief. There was a great deal of anxiety regarding both the loss and its causes. The richest cricket organisation in the world was unable to claim an ICC title because of injuries and irrational team selections.

It’s time to look ahead now that all those experiences are in the rearview mirror. The start of the qualifying process for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris makes 2023 a pivotal year for Olympic sports. In addition to training, avoiding injuries should be a top goal. The tone could be set by a top-three result at the men’s hockey World Cup the following month. Finding a winning lineup for the 50-over World Cup in India would be crucial for cricket players. It will be interesting to watch if the Indian Board decides to field separate red and white ball cricket teams with so much cricket. Only meticulous planning across all sports can guarantee a fantastic 2023.