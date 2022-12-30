Actress Praveena claims that her daughter is currently the target of cyberattacks.

‘He made roughly 100 phoney ID’ in my NAME and sent my morphed images to everyone. Even my daughter was not spared by him. All the women close to me were found and attacked.’ Praveena questioned, ‘Could humans be so twisted and psychotic?’ Her blood was boiling despite the tears in her eyes.

A year prior, the star had reported to the police that she and her family were being singled out for harassment and defamation. A native of Thirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, Bhagyaraj (23), who had previously been detained for stalking, photo-morphing, and disseminating morphed images, was the target of the complaint.

‘Nobody could really comprehend the grief and suffering we have through for the past three years. He emailed numerous modified images of me to numerous recipients. I didn’t learn about it until they told me. He started distributing false images of my mother, sister, daughter, daughter’s male teacher, acquaintances, and other people after I filed a complaint,’ said Praveena.

A few years ago, Bhagyaraj was the subject of a complaint from Praveena to the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber police for persistently harassing her. The man was accused of obtaining her social media photos, transforming them into sexual images, and sending them to friends and acquaintances.

After then, a group of four police officials detained Bhagyaraj, a student of computer science at Delhi University. The cops had already found a large number of these images on his laptop.

Later, he was remanded in detention for three months by the Vanchiyoor Court. But before a month had passed, he was released on bail. He has since harassed and targeted Praveena in a vindictive manner, says the actress.

Praveena has been complaining consistently for nearly a year, but as of yet, nothing significant has been done. According to Praveena, her daughter’s images are currently being altered and disseminated widely in an effort to harm her. In connection with this, Praveena’s daughter also reported the incident to the Cyber police.