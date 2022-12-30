After the poll body letter, Tamil Nadu’s OPS reiterates, ‘I Am AIADMK Coordinator.’

The former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) claims that, the Election Commission has referred to him as the AIADMK Coordinator in official correspondence up to this point.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Panneerselvam responded that it was ‘false’ information when questioned about a formal letter designating Edappadi K Palaniswami as the AIADMK’s ‘General Secretary.’ He claimed that the Commission had referred to him as coordinator in all of their correspondence to date.

The Election Commission announced on December 29 that a Remote Electronic Voting Machine (RVM) prototype had been created for domestic migrant voters. Political parties have been invited to a demonstration on January 16. According to reports, the poll panel has written a letter to the Joint Coordinator (Palaniswami) and Coordinator (Panneerselvam).

In a letter to the AIADMK, the National Law Commission requested Palaniswami’s opinion on holding the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies elections concurrently. This was opposed by the Panneerselvam camp.

Without particularly mentioning the law panel’s letter or identifying any particular individuals, OPS said that issues were ‘artificially’ brought about.

Reiterating that he and Palaniswami had been duly chosen by party members to serve as coordinator and joint coordinator, Panneerselvam said.