Agitated Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee refuses to go on stage amid raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was visibly irked on Friday after people at Howrah Railway station here, raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans upon her arrival at an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the nation’s seventh Vande Bharat Express. An annoyed West Bengal CM sat beside the dais along with other government officials as chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ continued.

#WATCH | 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans were raised on a platform at Howrah Railway station after the arrival of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the event where Vande Bharat Express was later flagged off by PM Modi through video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/PKAWPr9zSo — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

People in West Bengal welcomed their first Vande Bharat express on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the semi-high-speed train that will run between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri. The nation’s seventh Vande Bharat express train between Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) has been flagged off through video conferencing by the Prime Minister minutes after the last rite of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away this morning. Modi took part in the flag-off from Gujarat as the train left Howrah station in Bengal.

The train will cover a distance of around 550km and will take a little more than seven and a half hours to reach its destination, with only three stoppages from Howrah to NJP. The Shatabdi also runs between the two terminals. The Vande Bharat will run six days a week except on Wednesdays. The train will depart at 5.50 am from Howrah and reach NJP at 1.25 pm. From NJP, the train will depart at 3.05 pm and reach Howrah at 10.35 pm. The Prime Minister was also supposed to virtually lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment project of New Jalpaiguri Railway station which will be the first international train terminal of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was scheduled to flag off the Vande Bharat Express from Kolkata on Friday, attended the programme via video conferencing, following his mother Heeraben Modi’s demise this morning. She was admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated. Condolences across Party Lines were offered by politicians across the country. Several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, offered their condolences to the bereaved Prime Minister and his family.