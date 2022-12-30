Arha Media and Broadcasting obtains order restraining all broadcasters from airing its talk-show ‘Unstoppable’

The media business Arha Media and Broadcasting on Wednesday got a sweeping injunction barring all websites and broadcasters from showing its chat show ‘Unstoppable,’ which has Nandamuri Balakrishna as host, thanks to yet another ‘John Doe’ ruling from the Delhi High Court. The legal team Anand and Naik defended the media company before the high court.

The corporation had recently filed a ‘John Doe’ lawsuit with the court, asking for an injunction to stop the illicit and unauthorised distribution of the original web discussion show. On December 30th, the show will run a new edition with Telugu film industry sensation Prabhas.

The corporation anticipates strong viewing for this show, which will lead to more financial gain. It has already spent Rs 17 crore for the production, promotion and marketing activities of the talk-show series.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva passed the order against the identified rogue websites that engage in infringing activities and against the ‘world at large’ from infringing upon the talk-show and its future episodes and seasons.

Considering the investments the company has made in the talk-show series, the court has observed that any illegal broadcasting would severely affect its monetary interest and also diminish the value of the talk-show series.