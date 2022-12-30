Bharat Jodo will get perfect security in Punjab, says top cop

The Punjab Police DGP has stated that the party’s yatra will receive foolproof security in the state, contrary to what Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal claimed in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah a few days earlier. Venugopal claimed that there were security concerns regarding the Bharat Jodo Yatra because it would travel through Punjab and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in January.

The DGP stated, ‘We are creating a complete security plan so that the yatra gets off quietly,’ in an exclusive interview with India Today TV. We are putting together the necessary plans.

The senior officer continued, ‘We had dispatched an advance team to Rajasthan, and we would dispatch one team to Haryana to assess how security arrangements have been made for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

Rahul Gandhi’s security during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was allegedly lacking, claimed the Congress. The Congress leader has broken the restrictions 113 times since 2020, despite the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) claiming that the required security measures were made for him in accordance with the regulations.

Bhupinder Hooda, a senior member of the Congress, asserted that the security system must be made impenetrable by the federal government.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was recently threatened by the outlawed pro-Khalistan terrorist organisation Sikh for Justice. The terrorist organization’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu pleaded with the Punjabi Sikhs in a video published to halt Rahul Gandhi’s arrival.