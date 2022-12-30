CBSE announces Class 10, 12 exam dates

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets for 2022-23 academic session. The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will be held between February 15 and March 21, while the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

The CBSE Class 10 board exam will begin with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai papers and will conclude with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers. The exam timings for most of the papers will be from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

CBSE 12th board exam will start with the Entrepreneurship paper and will end with the Psychology paper. The exam timings for Class 12 exams will be from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most papers. The board will conduct the practical exams from January 2, 2023.