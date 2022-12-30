Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 40,280, higher by Rs 240 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 54,912 per 10 gram, down Rs 59 or 0.11%. Silver futures were trading up by Rs 92 at Rs 69,675 per kg.

In the international markets, the yellow metal prices rose mildly on Friday. The precious metal is heading for an annual decline of 0.6%. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,818.64 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,824.60.