Compensation of Rs. 15 lakh is given to a pregnant employee who lost her job

The Telegraph reported that, a lady who worked in an organization’s administration department was sacked shortly after informing her superiors that she was pregnant and was awarded roughly Rs 15 lakh in compensation.

After disclosing her pregnancy to her manager, a mother herself, Charlotte Leitch, 34, lost her job as a security system supplier in Essex, says the news source. Ms. Leitch claimed that the experience left her feeling ‘degraded and worthless.’

The Mirror reports that Ms. Leitch expressed her worries for the welfare of her pregnant child to her management after having several miscarriages in the past. However, instead of comfort, she was fired from her job.

‘We have no duty to keep you on,’ said her manager, who asserted that Ms. Leitch was not eligible for any maternity leave because she had not yet signed her new employment contract. She tragically lost her baby just weeks after being fired, reported The Mirror.

The tribunal was informed that she started working at CIS Services as an administrative assistant in May 2021 and was paid 20,000 pounds a year.

The employment tribunal has now given Ms Leitch 14,885 Pounds (Rs 14,86,856) in compensation after finding that she was let go for ‘reasons associated with her pregnancy.’

She expressed her trauma after the job tribunal, saying, ‘It devastated me. My life was significantly impacted by it. The result was complete anarchy. I was unable to maintain another job’.