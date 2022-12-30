Death toll from fire at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet, Cambodia rises to at least 25

At least 25 people have died as a result of the fire at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet, Cambodia, according to a report from the news agency AFP on Friday.

The casino is situated close to Thailand’s border.

The Banteay Meanchey provincial information department head, Sek Sokhom, stated, ‘Right now, there have been about 25 fatalities.’ Some of the retrieved bodies, according to Sokhom, were discovered on the complex’s staircases.

According to the Cambodian Police, the fire started inside the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino late on Wednesday. The facility could be seen enveloped in flames as firefighters came to put out the fire in a video provided by the news agency AFP.

Some other photographs and videos showed people huddling on windowsills and some desperately jumping from the roof to escape the flames.

More than 400 employees and patrons were inside the casino complex when the fire broke out.

Several people have been injured with most of them taken to Thailand for treatment. Local officials on the Thai side of the border said over 50 people had been hospitalised with 13 in critical condition.