Indian actress Rasika Dugal plans on experimenting with different genres in 2023

Rasika Dugal, an Indian actress, does a good job of keeping things interesting. The actress is focused on transforming the content landscape for both herself and her fans as another year draws to a close. She intends to experiment with other genres in 2023 after a hectic 2022. Here is a list of everything she has in her possession:

SPIKE: SPORTS DRAMA

In this sports drama series, Rasika will be portrayed as a volleyball coach. For four months, the actor practised volleyball in preparation for the part. This is her first appearance in a sports drama.

LORD CURZUN KI HAVELI: BLACK COMEDY THRILLER

Rasika’s first attempt at comedy thriller genre with Lord Curzun Ki Haveli. The film has wrapped its shoot in London and is expected to release this year.

ADHURA: SUPERNATURAL HORROR

The film is an Amazon Prime Original. Rasika will be seen playing the role of a school counsellor. The story takes place in a prestigious boarding school and is centred around a deadly secret that shakes up the lives of everyone connected to it.

FAIRY FOLK: IMPROV COMEDY

The improvised film Fairy Folk tells the tale of Ritika and Mohit, a fighting couple who have grown weary of one another and have lost their spark. When they encounter a genderless entity in the woods and it casually follows them home, problems multiply. Fairy Folk is an improv comedy that was written and directed by Karan Gour and also features Mukul Chaddha.

LITTLE THOMAS: DRAMEDY

A Goan family is the subject of the lovely and lyrical tale Little Thomas. a movie that Kaushal Oza, a filmmaker with a National Award, is in charge of. In the past, Rasika and Kaushal worked together on the short film ‘The Miniaturist of Junagadh.’

MIRZAPUR 3: ACTION CRIME THRILLER

Lastly, a show that made Rasika Dugal a household name – Mirzapur. Rasika has wrapped the shoot of its season 3 and is expected to release it in 2023.

6 different genres and 6 different kinds of characters are what Rasika is all set to surprise the audiences with this year.