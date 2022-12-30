IPS accounts officer arrested in bribery case; Cash seized!

In connection with an alleged 10 lakh rupee bribery, the CBI has detained an officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service. Following the arrest of an Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) official, the agency carried out searches and confiscated a sizable amount of cash. The officer was a member of the Jaipur-based South Western Command of the Army. A corporation with its headquarters in Jind, Haryana, is accused of transferring the funds through an intermediary who was looking for favours from the 1988-batch officer. After conducting searches at nine places, the CBI has collected Rs 40 lakh in cash.

The officials of Integrated Financial Advisor (IFA) in connivance with Accounts Officer, Junior Translator, PCDA, South Western Command as well as a private person have been arrested on bribery charges. Reports point out other three private persons — Sunil Kumar of Jind-based Hitech Security Services Private Limited, Prabjinder Singh Brar of Ganganagar-based ESS PEE Traders and Dinesh Kumar Jindal of Bhatinda-based D K Enterprises — were found to be involved.

The Indian Defence Accounts provides financial payment and accounting and internal audit functions of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Ordnance Factories, Research and Canteen Stores Department. The incident highlights the rising case of corruption in defence as in another case, CBI filed an FIR against the former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).