MCD poll promise by BJP to provide in-situ rehabilitation for slum dwellers broken: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) charged the BJP on Friday with breaking its MCD election pledge to provide in-situ rehabilitation for slum dwellers in the capital.

AAP MLA Atishi stated at a press conference that the prime minister had officially opened 3,024 flats at Kalkaji and given the keys to qualified recipients at Bhoomiheen camp just before the MCD elections on December 4.

She claimed that the BJP had informed the roughly 40,000 inhabitants of Navjeevan and Jawahar camps, which are next to the Bhoomiheen camp, that they will also be given flats there.

‘It’s not been a month and the DDA has pasted notices at the Navjeevan and Jawahar camps, informing the people living there that they will be shifted to Narela and that the JJ clusters will be razed,’ Atishi said citing the notice.

She stated that until these people receive their homes, the Arvind Kejriwal government will not permit the BJP to bulldoze the JJ clusters.

There was no immediate response from the BJP.

In keeping with PM Narendra Modi’s goal of providing housing for everyone, the DDA is rehabilitating 376 JJ clusters in-place. The goal of the rehabilitation project is to give the JJ clusters’ residents a better and healthier living environment.

Three slum clusters — Bhoomiheen camp, Navjeevan camp, and Jawahar camp — are undergoing in-situ slum rehabilitation as part of the Kalkaji Extension Project.