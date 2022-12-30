No Happy New Year from Putin to the US, France, or Germany:Russia

Kremlin informed that, Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be sending his New Year’s wishes to US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, or German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Putin sent congratulations to the leaders of several Kremlin-friendly nations, including Turkey, Syria, Venezuela, and China, as the world prepares to ring in the New Year this weekend.

Putin will not, however, wish the presidents of the United States, France, and Germany a happy new year because these nations have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow as a result of Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, a representative for the Kremlin, told reporters, ‘We currently have no contact with them.’

‘Given the persistently hostile activities they are taking,’ he continued, ‘and the president will not congratulate them’.

On February 24, Putin stunned the world by dispatching troops to the pro-Western Ukraine.

While Moscow has suffered humiliating defeats on the battlefield, Kyiv’s Western friends have continued to provide the ex-Soviet nation with weapons despite their refusal to send soldiers there.