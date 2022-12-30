On New Year’s Eve, Mumbai Police will increase security, deploy over 11,000 officers

On New Year’s Eve, the Mumbai Police will send out over 11,500 officers to guard against any untoward incidents. The Mumbai Police is setting up security measures in anticipation of large crowds on December 31 to ensure that the city’s law and order are upheld.

The Mumbai Police will station approximately 11,500 officers throughout the city on New Year’s Eve, including sub-inspectors and inspectors, 10,000 police officers, 25 DCPs, and seven additional commissioners of police.

In addition to the regular police force, Mumbai will also have 46 platoons of the SRPF, 3 platoons of the Riot Control Police (RCP), and 15 squads of the Quick Response Team (QRT).

According to the officials, police will be stationed in areas where large crowds are anticipated, including Marine Drive, the Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaum Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, Bandra Carter Road, and a few other locations.

While specialised units like the ANC (Anti Narcotics Cell) and others will keep an eye on drug enforcement and other illegal activities, local police station patrolling vans will be patrolling their respective areas.

The city’s roads will be monitored by traffic police personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow.