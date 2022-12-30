Paris Hilton is back with a new version of ‘Stars Are Blind’

The secret that Paris Hilton had been talking about for a few days is finally revealed. A new version of her 2006 smash track ‘Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)’ has been published through Amazon Music.

Paris Hilton contributes new vocals to the new tune. Fernando Garibay, who created the original song 15 years ago, has collaborated with her. Clint Gibbs assisted in the mixing of it.

Paris made the same announcement, claiming that the tune is ‘fresh new music’ that will be released in 2023.

Looks like Y2K is here to stay, and Paris Hilton is making music a crucial part of her 2023 plan, according to a press release on the subject.

Paris Hilton had first teased the news on TikTok as she wrote, ‘Me when I have a secret that’s going to break the internet on 12/30.’ She then posted a video and captioned it, ‘Me omw to the record studio after User409279 said we need to bring back Y2K pop. New year, new P.’