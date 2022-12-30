PM Modi flags off the Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat express

In the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flags off the Vande Bharat express that runs between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri on Friday.

Governor C V Ananda Bose and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present.

Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, the entry point to the northeast, will be connected by the Vande Bharat Express.

The officials informed that, the blue-and-white train will save three hours of travel time compared to other trains on the route because it travels 564 kilometres in 7.45 hours. There will be three stops along the way in Bolpur, Malda, and Barsoi.

Regular travellers, top business executives, and visitors to the Himalayas in North Bengal and Sikkim are likely to favour the Vande Bharat express due to its sophisticated passenger amenities.

There are 16 coaches on the cutting-edge train, including two for the drivers.