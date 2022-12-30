Porotta is once again the most popular food item in Kerala: Swiggy 2022 statistics

It is commonly known that Keralites have a special relationship with flaky, soft porotta. Kerala porotta is the most often ordered food item in 2022, says data from the well-known food delivery platform Swiggy. Idiyappam and chicken biryani did well in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, meanwhile. Keralites prefer fried chicken and appam as a snack. On top of that, milk, onions, and tomatoes are among the foodstuffs that people order the most from various grocery websites and apps.

As one of their favourite foods, porotta with beef is chosen by the majority of Keralites. It is truly amazing how a dish like porotta has changed the way Malayalis eat. It’s interesting that porotta isn’t regarded as a regional dish. In various regions of the nation, porotta is referred to as paratha, parantha, and parounta. In the meantime, the dish is known as Palatha in Burma and Pharatta in the Maldives. It’s interesting to note that Trinidad & Tobago, a Pacific Island, has a cuisine that resembles our porotta.

The region south of the Karakoram Mountain range, adjacent to Pakistan and Afghanistan, is said to be the origin of porotta. The character of porotta still complements an arid region with few water resources that is encircled by mountains and deserts. According to historians, the words parath and aatha were combined to create the word paratha. Parath denotes layers and aatha indicates cooked grains in the regional dialects.

The raw material for all-purpose flour is finely ground wheat flour from which the bran has been fully removed. It is regarded as the least nutrient-dense of the different wheat-based powders. All-purpose flour lacks the fibre, vitamins, and minerals found in bran. Around 11 g of protein and carbs are found in 100 grammes of all-purpose flour. Porotta is not a healthy food, so it is not recommended that you include it in your normal diet.