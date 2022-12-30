Private bank increases fixed deposit interest rates

Mumbai: Largest private sector bank in the country, ICICI Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) across tenures. The new interest rates are applicable for both domestic and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts.

The maximum rate of interest for a general fixed deposit scheme for deposits less than Rs 2 crore is 7%, while that for a senior citizen fixed deposit scheme is 7.5%.

New interest rates;

TENURE GENERAL INTEREST RATE SENIOR CITIZEN INTEREST RATE*

7 days to 14 days 4.50% 4.50%

15 days to 29 days 4.50% 4.50%

30 days to 45 days 5.25% 5.25%

46 days to 60 days 5.50% 5.50%

61 days to 90 days 5.75% 5.75%

91 days to 120 days 6.10% 6.10%

121 days to 150 days 6.10% 6.10%

151 days to 184 days 6.10% 6.10%