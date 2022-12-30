Qatar Central Bank announces year-end closing holiday for financial institutions

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced year-end closing holiday for financial institutions in the country. The apex bank informed that Sunday, January 1, 2023 will be an official holiday for financial institutions. The decision is based on the decision of the Council of Ministers no. 6 for the year 2008 on determining the official holidays in the country.

This holiday on occasion of the year-end closing is for all financial institutions operating in Qatar, Qatar Central Bank, Qatar Financial Markets Authority and Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority. QCB added that they will reopen on Monday, January 2, 2023.