Rahul dazzles as Kerala thrash Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy.

In a Ranji Trophy encounter on Friday, Kerala defeated Chhattisgarh by chasing down a modest goal of 126 in just 19.1 overs.

At the St Xavier’s College Ground in Thumba, the hosts won by seven wickets in the opening session of the final day of play to earn their second victory in Elite Group C.

To speed up the victory, opener P Rahul blasted an unbeaten 66 off just 58 balls. The southpaw hit three sixes and five fours.

Sumit Ruikar, a left-arm spinner, claimed two wickets for Chhattisgarh.

Saxena’s match total of 11/123 earned him the title of man of the match.

Kerala has 13 points after three games and will take on Goa on Tuesday at the same venue.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 149 & 311 lost to Kerala 287 & 126/3 in 19.1 overs (P Rahul 66 not out, Rohan Kunnummal 40; Sumit Ruikar 2/44).

Points: Kerala 6; Chhattisgarh 0.