Rahul Gandhi tweets ‘My deepest condolences and love’, on Heeraba’s demise

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, offered his condolences following the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraba on Friday in Ahmedabad at the age of 100.

‘The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family,’ Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Heeraba (100), the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed away on Friday at an Ahmedabad hospital. PM Modi was seen crying as he carried his mother’s mortal remains as she set out on her final journey.

Heeraba was buried at Gandhinagar’s Muktidham Crematorium in Sector 30. With his hands folded, PM Modi bade his mother adieu.

In a tribute to his mother earlier today, PM Modi said, ‘A glorious century rests at God’s feet.’

Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, and Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the party, also sent their condolences.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief,’ Kharge tweeted.