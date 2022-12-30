Sheezan Khan’s police custody extended by one day following death of Tunisha

The police custody of Sheezan Khan, an actor who was detained after being accused of aiding in the suicide of his co-star Tunisha Sharma, was extended by one day by a magistrate’s court on Friday.

After his initial remand expired, Khan was brought before the court in Vasai, in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Police informed the court that they needed more time to look into recent accusations made by Sharma’s mother.

Sharma’s mother claimed that Khan had struck her daughter while they were filming a TV show. According to Sharma’s mother, he wanted her to wear a hijab while he was teaching her Urdu.

Khan (27), who is accused of encouraging Sharma’s suicide, was detained by Valiv Police in the Palghar district on December 26.

On December 25, Sharma (21), an actor in the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul TV series, was found hanged in the bathroom on the set. The location was close to Vasai.

After she died, her mother claimed that Khan had cheated and ‘used’ her daughter.