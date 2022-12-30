Siddaramaiah accuses Karnataka government of ‘corrupt practises’

Siddaramaiah, a former chief minister and leader of the opposition, charged the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka on Thursday with engaging in ‘corrupt’ acts and calling it a ‘300% commission government.’

‘There are many projects like Hemavathi, Narayanapura among others that are estimated to be worth around 800 crore, which the government has sanctioned without any work in progress. More than Rs 2000 crore have been granted without any work in progress,’ Siddaramaiah said.

According to Siddaramaiah, corruption ‘dominates in all departments’ of the government.

‘That’s why they (the government) are not allowing us to discuss anything, even the Speaker is in their support. Contractors association chief Kempanna was arrested for blowing the whistle. Government has no interest in discussing, they are running away from the discussion,’ Siddaramaiah said.

According to Siddaramaiah, the government says it has recovered 42 crore.

‘Why did they pick him up? Unless corruption happened?’ The state government was questioned by Siddaramaiah.