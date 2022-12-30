Southwest Airlines to refund tickets and reimburse passengers as a result of the mass cancellations a few days back

Southwest Airlines will issue refunds for tickets and cover any additional costs travellers incurred as a result of the recent large cancellations. As the US winter storm raged, the airline cancelled almost 2,000 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across the nation.

At least 2,600 flights were cancelled on Wednesday as a result of the terrible weather, and virtually all of them were operated by Southwest. A little over 100 of those cancellations are attributed to the remaining US airlines together, according to CNN.

Ryan Green, the chief commercial officer, told reporters on Thursday that the payouts, which will come over a period of time, will compensate the expenses customers suffered as a result of having to find alternate transportation. This will include meals and gas money they spent on. The company will also also pay to ship people’s baggage to them.

Other airlines, including American Airlines and United, said they would place a price cap on the tickets to help those affected by the cancellations. Southwest Airlines planned to return to normal operations Friday, with minimal disruptions.