State employees have good news! Govt increases DA by 4% for its staff

New Delhi; The Odisha state government has offered its staff a New Year’s 2023 present. It stated on Friday that it will be increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) for public employees by 4%. The increase in DA and TI for government personnel was given the chief minister’s approval. The increase in DA will take effect retroactively on July 1, 2022, according to the notices.

The increase in discretionary allowance (DA) from the current 34% to 38% on the Basic Pay with effect from July 7, 2022 would benefit government personnel covered by the ORSP guidelines of 2017. Employees of the State government who were employed on July 1, 2022, but who were no longer employed at the time the DA was sanctioned, shall also get the benefit.

Tripura announces 12% hike!

For its employees and retirees, the Tripura government has proposed a 12 percent increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief, which will take effect on December 1. This modification increased the overall DA increase announced by the BJP-led administration that took office in 2018 from 8% to 20%.

According to the announcement, this change in DA allowances will benefit 104,600 regular employees and 80,800 pensioners across the state. An additional Rs 120 crore (Rs 1,440 crore) would be placed in the hands of employees and pensioners each year as a result of the DA and pay raise.