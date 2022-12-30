The haunting ship graveyard of Brazil threatens the environment, activist group says

A large, abandoned cargo ship drifted slowly toward the enormous concrete bridge that carries cars across Guanabara Bay in Brazil to Rio de Janeiro on a stormy evening in mid-November.

The rust-spattered, 200-meter-long (660-foot) Sao Luiz, a bulk carrier that was constructed in 1994, was said to have been anchored in the bay for more than six years while waiting for legal action before colliding with Latin America’s longest over-water bridge. The navy claimed to be looking into it.

According to Sergio Ricardo, co-founder of the socio-environmental organisation Movimento Baia Viva (Living Bay Movement), ‘The Sao Luiz is still in the Port of Rio today, with 50 tonnes of fuel oil in it,’ he also pointed to high levels of corrosion.

He declared, ‘The ship is unsafe and could wreck the environment.’

Around the world, owners abandoning ships frequently do so due to financial and legal issues.

The Sao Luiz is one of numerous ships that have been left to rust on the famous but heavily polluted bay that was once home to vast mangroves and a thriving marine life.