The teaser for Sudhir Mishra’s new show ‘Jehanabad’ is out

The teaser for Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming programme ‘Jehanabad’ has been released, and it tells the tale of a plot set in 2005 where naive love and the anarchy of the country are brewing concurrently and are destined to collide.

‘Jehanabad – of Love & War’ is produced by StudioNext and Sudhir Mishra is in charge of the show’s direction. The programme is directed by Satyanshu Singh and Rajeev Barnwal, who also wrote the script.

It includes well-known actors in crucial roles, including Rajat Kapoor, Ritwik Bhowmik, Harshita Gaur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Suneel Sinha, Satyadeep Mishra, Rajesh Jais, and Sonal Jha.

The teaser opens with two men riding a bike as they talk about cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. One of them says, ‘Is he a Sardar?’ And the other one responds with, ‘No way, he is a Rajput. A Sardar! And, why are you even stuck between these castes – Rajput, Sardar etc.? He is very much like us. He came from grass root level and rose to this stature.’

Soon, they cover their faces and gear up for an attack.

Sharing the teaser, Sudhir wrote on Twitter, ‘Watch! Introducing a rare talent: director Rajeev Baranwal. Terrific cast. Congratulations @001Danish ,@saugatam @Indranil160. As a mentor I also learn from those I guide . Mubarak @ritwikbhowmikk @HarshitaGaur12 @paramspeak #Rajatkapoor #satyadeepmishra #sonaljha & #Rajeshjais.’