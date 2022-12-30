Travellers from China and five other countries to India must have a negative RTPCR report as of January 1.

Beginning January 1, travellers to India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand would be required to present a negative Covid report, informed the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

According to the ministry, the RT-PCR test’s negative results must be uploaded on the Air Suvidha portal prior to departure, and the Covid test must be completed within 72 hours of beginning the voyage to India.

Regardless of their point of departure, international travellers are subject to random testing when they arrive in India.

The government mandated random coronavirus testing for 2% of all passengers arriving on each overseas flight last week.

The US, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Italy are just a few of the nations that have already made testing requirements for travellers from China public.

In response to an increase in coronavirus cases in some nations, including China, the government tightened Covid guidelines and urged states and Union territories to be ready for anything. It also increased its surveillance against Covid-19.

India experienced 268 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, while the number of active cases rose to 3,552, says the figures from the Union Health Ministry.

The Ministry updated, the weekly positivity rate is 0.17 percent and the daily positivity rate is 0.11 percent.